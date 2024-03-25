First PREMIER Bank Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.69. 105,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.57 and a 200 day moving average of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

