John P. Schmid Acquires 9,156 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schmid acquired 9,156 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,144.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 863,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,481. The company has a market cap of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

