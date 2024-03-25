Sound Stewardship LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,461. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

