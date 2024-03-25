Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lowered by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $45.86. 442,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,377. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

