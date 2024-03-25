Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,356. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

