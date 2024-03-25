Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,314. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

