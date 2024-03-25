First PREMIER Bank Has $622,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

