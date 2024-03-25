Sound Stewardship LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA remained flat at $55.74 during midday trading on Monday. 295,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,103. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

