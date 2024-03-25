Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $238.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,324. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

