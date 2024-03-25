First PREMIER Bank Acquires Shares of 9,334 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,587 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.