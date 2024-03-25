Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,451,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 409,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,103. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

