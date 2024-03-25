RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,684 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

RWR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.22. 286,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,736. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

