First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.60. 3,937,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

