Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

NASDAQ DCFC remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. 2,211,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

