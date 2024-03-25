First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

CSX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,180. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.