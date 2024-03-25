First PREMIER Bank Acquires Shares of 21,850 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. 1,686,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

