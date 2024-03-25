First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.94. 5,959,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

