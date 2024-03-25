First PREMIER Bank Sells 11,677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,391,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 192,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 902,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

