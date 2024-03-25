dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $34.15 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.15 million and approximately $116,744.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00129394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,208,265 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00059246 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

