First PREMIER Bank Sells 728 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. 533,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,052. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.