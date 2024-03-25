ONUS Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $58,612.95 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47171661 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $38,513.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars.

