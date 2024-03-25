First PREMIER Bank Sells 341 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.03. 215,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.