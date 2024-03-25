First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 352,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

