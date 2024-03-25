Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.53

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
See Also
