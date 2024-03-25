First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 222,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,047. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

