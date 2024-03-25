Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 388,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,909. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

