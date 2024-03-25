RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,418,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

