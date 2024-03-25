First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,776 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 499,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,389. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

