RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

