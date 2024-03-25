RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

