Insider Buying: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,085.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 776,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,024. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

