Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $24,640.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $24,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NUS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,880. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.