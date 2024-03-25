David J. Schlanger Sells 5,826 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Down 0.6 %

PGNY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 870,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,738. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

