David J. Schlanger Sells 5,826 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Progyny Stock Down 0.6 %
PGNY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 870,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,738. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
