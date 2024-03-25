Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) COO Sells $111,017.40 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Radovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

