Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells $146,212.50 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Anthony Bartolo sold 990 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,552.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 210,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 118,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

