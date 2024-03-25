Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

