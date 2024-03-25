Jonathan M. Craig Sells 4,977 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,417. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

