Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells 504,263 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcellx Stock Down 2.0 %

Arcellx stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 478,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

