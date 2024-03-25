Gregory N. Henry Sells 18,747 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. 273,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,844. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 466,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

