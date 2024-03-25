Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,189. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Atlassian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

