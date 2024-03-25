Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 193,200 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 9,671,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

