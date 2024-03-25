Rublix (RBLX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Rublix has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $74,521.53 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00356502 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

