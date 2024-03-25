Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.63 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,967.89 or 0.05660415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $11.63 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 541,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 542,352.96977072. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,790.29781376 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,884,195.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

