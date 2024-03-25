Apollo Currency 1-Day Volume Tops $113.69 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 97.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 114.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.38 million and $113.69 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00083305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00024699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

