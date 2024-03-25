Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 807,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,356. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.