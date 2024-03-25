RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 433 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.61. 267,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.