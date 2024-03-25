RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $55.36. 106,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,459. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

