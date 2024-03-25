RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 356 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. 35,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

