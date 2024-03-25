RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.41. 12,902,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

