First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,133,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.14 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

